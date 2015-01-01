|
Citation
Ferreiros L, Clemente M. Cad. Saude Publica 2023; 39(9): e00073523.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Escola Nacional De Saude Publica)
DOI
PMID
37729302
Abstract
Health professionals are often the first to detect abuse. Intimate partner aggression can be approached by studying the personality of the aggressor. From this perspective, dark personality and the use of moral disengagement mechanisms are two key variables. In this study, information was collected from 348 individuals, mostly women, and a questionnaire was applied to determine what their sexual behavior was like with their partner. The Short Dark Tetrad (SD4) test was used to identify dark personality and the Propensity to Moral Disengagement to identify moral disengagement. Data were collected via Google forms and multivariate decision tree analysis (CHAID growth method) was performed.
Language: en