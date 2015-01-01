Abstract

Commotio cordis is a rare, however, potentially fatal, cardiovascular phenomenon arising from direct chest wall trauma, causing sudden cardiac arrest and potentially death. It is primarily seen in young athletes who participate in contact and organized sports. Though debated, the cause of commotio cordis is believed to involve specific timing of chest impact during ventricular electrical activity leading to severe arrhythmic events. Due to sudden onset, the first step in management is immediate and effective basic life support with automated external defibrillation, followed by advanced cardiac life support. Future considerations should include secondary prevention measures such as protective padding in contact sports. It is paramount that clinicians are vigilant in recognizing potential cases of commotio cordis in the field and provide immediate care. This review consolidates the current understanding of commotio cordis, emphasizing the importance of awareness and early intervention. Future research is warranted, including retrospective and observational studies to identify high-risk patterns or trends associated with the condition.

Language: en