Citation
Christensen SS, Snyder C, Parkin ED, Austria MJ. Clin. J. Oncol. Nurs. 2023; 27(5): 497-505.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Oncology Nursing Press)
DOI
PMID
37729446
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) against nursing professionals by patients and visitors occurs frequently, and rates of WPV increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. All nursing teams, including oncology nursing professionals, are at risk for WPV and need current WPV-related information applicable to their clinical experiences.
Language: en
Keywords
safety management; COVID-19; workplace violence; nurse–patient relations