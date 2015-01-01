Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent findings indicate that firefighters may be at increased risk for death by suicide; however, there has been only limited suicide prevention work in fire service to date.



AIM: The objective of this program evaluation project was to develop and evaluate a web-based Safety Planning Intervention (SPI) training course for firefighter peer support specialists.



METHOD: Peer support specialists who completed the web-based SPI training were administered evaluation questionnaires before the training and then again at a 3-month follow-up assessment.



RESULTS: A total of 213 peer support specialists completed the SPI training. Most participants took 2-3 h to complete the training. Participants generally reported high levels of satisfaction with the course, with the vast majority (94.4%) indicating they would recommend it to their peers. Course completers also demonstrated significant gains in SPI knowledge and self-efficacy from baseline to 3-month follow-up (all p's <.001). Moreover, the percentage of participants who reported completing a safety plan with someone they suspected at being of risk for suicide increased approximately 7-fold from baseline (3.5%) to 3-month follow-up (25.2%; p <.001). Participants further reported that 97.6% of the safety plans that they completed resulted in a positive outcome. Limitations: This was a program evaluation project that did not include a control group. Thus, causality cannot be inferred.



CONCLUSIONS: The present findings suggest that web-based SPI training is a feasible and scalable approach for training peer support specialists to deliver the SPI to at-risk individuals.

