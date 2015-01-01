Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cybervictimization has emerged as a potentially serious form of victimization and has been associated with negative mental health outcomes, including depression, anxiety, disordered eating, and suicidality. However, very little research has examined the prevalence and correlates of cybervictimization among diverse subpopulations of youth. DATA AND METHODS: Data from 13,602 adolescents aged 12 to 17 were drawn from the 2019 Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth. Adolescents reported on their experiences of cybervictimization in the past 12 months, general mental health, and eating disorder symptoms; adolescents aged 15 to 17 reported on suicidal ideation and attempt; and parents reported on problems with depression and anxiety. Logistic regression was used to estimate the odds of experiencing cybervictimization according to characteristics, including gender identity, population group, same-gender attraction, low family income, and the presence of chronic conditions and digital media habits. Logistic regression models were also used to estimate the odds of experiencing each mental health difficulty by sociodemographic characteristics and experience of cybervictimization.



RESULTS: The odds of experiencing cybervictimization were higher among transgender and non-binary youth, females attracted to the same gender or unsure of their attraction, and adolescents living with chronic conditions (particularly females and those living in low-income households). Cybervictimization was consistently associated with a greater risk of poor general mental health, depression or anxiety, eating disorder symptoms, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempt. These associations did not differ according to the sociodemographic characteristics assessed. In terms of digital media habits, lower frequencies of use were generally associated with a lower likelihood of experiencing cybervictimization.



INTERPRETATION: While certain population groups appear to be at a higher risk of experiencing cybervictimization, the experience of cybervictimization is associated with similar mental health indicators for all adolescents.

