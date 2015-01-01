Abstract

Speeding increases the likelihood and severity of road traffic crashes, but many riders do not consider speeding as a serious safety issue. By using belief-based variables derived from the Theory of Planned Behaviour (i.e. behavioural beliefs, normative beliefs, and control beliefs), this study investigated the socio-cognitive determinants of speeding intentions among Vietnamese adolescents operating motorized/electrified two-wheelers. 189 adolescent powered two-wheeled riders in Ho Chi Minh City participated in a cross-sectional survey. The results lend clear support to the Expectancy-Value approach since belief-based product factors (e.g. outcome beliefs x outcome evaluations) significantly and independently contributed to the prediction of speeding intentions. Speeding intentions were mostly influenced by behavioural beliefs, followed by normative beliefs and control beliefs, respectively. This study not only proves the Expectancy-Value approach as an appropriate framework for the investigation of speeding intentions but also supports authorities in the formulation and execution of more effective interventions for reducing speeding among adolescent powered two-wheeled riders in Vietnam. Instead of motivation-oriented methods, there is a need for strategies that stimulate the translation of good intentions into the desirable behaviour, and encourage adolescents not to relapse in case they are exposed to risk facilitating circumstances. Yet, besides focussing on person-specific dispositions towards speeding, policy makers are advised to adopt a more broadly encompassing systemic approach with inclusion of safe roads, safe vehicles, improved post-crash care, and shared stakeholder responsibilities.

