Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Penetrating cardiac injuries are a significant challenge for surgeons and can have varying outcomes depending on factors such as initial care, characteristics of the wounds, and surgical management. These injuries can result from both stab wounds and gunshot wounds, with different mortality rates associated with each. Life-threatening illnesses include penetrating injuries to the heart.



CASE PRESENTATION: We present here A 4-year-old child who was injured by a pencil while running and falling on the ground presented to our emergency room with a piercing injury in the right third ICS. She was awake but had trouble breathing when they got there.



DISCUSSION: Penetrating cardiac injuries can also occur as a result of intentional penetration or accidental direct penetration of foreign bodies into the heart. The main pathophysiological determinant for most survivors is acute pericardial tamponade, which can lead to shock and hemodynamic instability. This case report contributes to the current literature when any patient has a penetrating injury in the cardiac box and is highly suspect of a cardiac injury, regardless of the material of the injury. To increase health education among people, never try to remove any material stuck in the body until the patient has a suitable place and equipment.



CONCLUSION: Penetrating cardiac injuries are severe and life-threatening conditions that require prompt diagnosis and management, which in most cases need surgical treatment is required. To improve outcomes for patients with penetrating heart injuries, further research and improvements in diagnostic and treatment methods are required.

Language: en