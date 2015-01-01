|
Citation
|
Miresmaeeli SS, Zavareh DK, Seyedin H. J. Educ. Health Promot. 2023; 12: e245.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37727429
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Risk management processes accreditation in emergencies and disasters can determine the effectiveness and efficiency of these processes. Universities, as the highest level of education, should provide a safe environment for educational services and activities of these people. AIMS: The present study aimed to review and compare different accreditation models for emergencies and disaster risk management in selected countries. Reaching other accreditation models together and identifying their similarities and differences, along with considering the implementation of each model, can significantly help the countries which aim to design and develop a risk management accreditation model or upgrade their models.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
university; Accreditation; disasters; emergencies; risk management