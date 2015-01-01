Abstract

Refugees and asylum seekers are more prone to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) than the general population. This systematic review aims to determine which psychosocial interventions effectively treat PTSD among refugees and asylum seekers in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). Relevant papers were retrieved from the bibliographic databases. PTSD symptoms post-intervention was the primary outcome. Ten studies were selected with 1981 participants. In meta-analyses of Randomised control trials (RCTs), psychosocial interventions for PTSD (SMD -0.60, 95% CI -0.96 to -0.23; I(2) = 91%; 95% CI 75-100; nine studies, 1789 participants) were shown to be clinically effective. Also, in case of depression (SMD -0.59, 95% CI -0.95 to -0.22; I(2) = 84%; 95% CI 50-90; seven studies, 1248 participants). Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) had the greatest effect size among psychosocial therapies for this demographic. However, the number of studies is small, and their methodological rigour is limited, thus future study should concentrate on performing more rigorous trials.

Language: en