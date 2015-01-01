|
Condron C, Power M, Mathew M, Lucey SM. JMIR Res. Protoc. 2023; 12: e44584.
(Copyright © 2023, JMIR)
PMID
37728987
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The principles of gender equality are integral to the goals, targets, and indicators of all sustainable development goals. Higher education institutes can be powerful agents for promoting gender equality, diversity, and inclusion not only in the higher education context but also in society as a whole. To address and overcome gender inequality in the higher education environment, experts posit that change needs to occur from day 1 of the student's academic experience. To this end, training is required. A preliminary review of the literature indicates that multiple gender equality-based training programs or initiatives for students have been designed and evaluated in second and third-level education settings. Examples of educational activities undertaken include delivery of didactic teaching, participation in a face-to-face collaboration project, site visits, case studies, and coaching. Yet, our initial search indicated that, to date, a comprehensive review collating the available evidence on gender equality training for third-level students has not yet been carried out.
Language: en
Keywords
student; gender; training; diversity; coaching; communications skills; educator; equalities; equality; gender equality; higher education; inclusion; postsecondary; Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses; PRISMA; review method; scoping; search strategy; simulation-based education; student leaders; sustainable goal; teacher; teaching