Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the relationship between a low phase angle (PA) and falls in elderly diabetic patients.



METHODS: The subjects were diabetic patients ≥65 years old who were outpatients at Ise Red Cross Hospital. Patients were asked about their fall history using a self-administered questionnaire. The PA was measured by the multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance method, and the subjects were classified into two groups: the first quartile with the smallest PA (T1 group) and the second and third quartiles (T2/3 groups). A logistic regression analysis with falls as the dependent variable, PA as the explanatory variable, and adjustment variables was used to calculate the odds ratio of the PA for falls.



RESULTS: A total of 255 patients were included in the analysis of this study. Of these, 33.3% were in the T1 group, 66.7% were in the T2/3 group, and 28.2% had fallen. The unadjusted and adjusted odds ratios for falls in the PA were 2.92 (95% confidence interval [CI], 1.31-4.07; P=0.004) and 2.34 (95% CI, 1.07-5.09; P=0.031), respectively.



CONCLUSION: A low PA was associated with falls in elderly diabetic patients.



目的:高齢糖尿病患者におけるフェイズアングル(PA)低値と転倒との関連性を検証すること.



方法:対象は伊勢赤十字病院外来通院中の65歳以上の糖尿病患者とした.転倒の有無は自己記入式調査票により行った.PAの測定には,多周波生体電気インピーダンス法を用い,PAが最も小さい第一分位(T1群)とそれ以外の第二及び第三分位(T2/3群)の2群に対象者を分類した.従属変数を転倒,説明変数をPA,及び調整変数としたロジスティック回帰分析を用いて,PAの転倒に関するオッズ比を算出した.



結果:255例が本研究の解析対象となった.T1群が33.3%,T2/3群が66.7%,転倒経験ありは28.2%であった.PAの転倒に関する調整前及び調整後オッズ比は,それぞれ2.92(95% confidence interval(CI),1.31 to 4.07;P=0.004),2.34(95% CI,1.07 to 5.09;P=0.031)であった.



結論:高齢糖尿病患者におけるPA低値が転倒と関連することが明らかとなった.

Language: ja