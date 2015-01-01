Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the relationship between a low phase angle (PA) and falls in elderly diabetic patients.



METHODS: The subjects were diabetic patients ≥65 years old who were outpatients at Ise Red Cross Hospital. Patients were asked about their fall history using a self-administered questionnaire. The PA was measured by the multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance method, and the subjects were classified into two groups: the first quartile with the smallest PA (T1 group) and the second and third quartiles (T2/3 groups). A logistic regression analysis with falls as the dependent variable, PA as the explanatory variable, and adjustment variables was used to calculate the odds ratio of the PA for falls.



RESULTS: A total of 255 patients were included in the analysis of this study. Of these, 33.3% were in the T1 group, 66.7% were in the T2/3 group, and 28.2% had fallen. The unadjusted and adjusted odds ratios for falls in the PA were 2.92 (95% confidence interval [CI], 1.31-4.07; P=0.004) and 2.34 (95% CI, 1.07-5.09; P=0.031), respectively.



CONCLUSION: A low PA was associated with falls in elderly diabetic patients.



目的：高齢糖尿病患者におけるフェイズアングル（PA）低値と転倒との関連性を検証すること．



方法：対象は伊勢赤十字病院外来通院中の65歳以上の糖尿病患者とした．転倒の有無は自己記入式調査票により行った．PAの測定には，多周波生体電気インピーダンス法を用い，PAが最も小さい第一分位（T1群）とそれ以外の第二及び第三分位（T2/3群）の2群に対象者を分類した．従属変数を転倒，説明変数をPA，及び調整変数としたロジスティック回帰分析を用いて，PAの転倒に関するオッズ比を算出した．



結果：255例が本研究の解析対象となった．T1群が33.3%，T2/3群が66.7%，転倒経験ありは28.2%であった．PAの転倒に関する調整前及び調整後オッズ比は，それぞれ2.92（95% confidence interval（CI），1.31 to 4.07；P=0.004），2.34（95% CI，1.07 to 5.09；P=0.031）であった．



結論：高齢糖尿病患者におけるPA低値が転倒と関連することが明らかとなった．

