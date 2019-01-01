SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aydoğdu Hİ, Koca Y, Cirakoglu E, Anolay NN. Rev. Assoc. Med. Bras. (1992) 2023; 69(9): e20230439.

(Copyright © 2023, Brazilian Medical Association)

10.1590/1806-9282.20230439

37729370

OBJECTIVE: Trauma can cause physical morbidity and even result in death. Besides, it can lead to serious mental problems as well. The most well-known mental health problem is post-traumatic stress disorder. Through this study, it was primarily aimed to find out whether the severity of physical trauma is effective on post-traumatic stress disorder and other risk factors if any.

METHODS: The reports of the patients who were transferred to the Turkish Council of Forensic Medicine Third Speciality Board between January 01, 2019, and December 31, 2020, for post-traumatic invalidity or disability evaluation and whose psychiatric examinations were performed were retrospectively analyzed in the electronic environment.

RESULTS: It was found that 34 (26.4%) of the patients had a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (under treatment for at least 6 months), while 76 (58.9%) of them did not have a psychiatric disease and 19 (14.7%) of them had mental disorders not associated with trauma (i.e., affective disorder, anxiety disorder, etc.). No significant correlation was found between trauma scores and post-traumatic stress disorder (p>0.05).

CONCLUSION: Based on the results of our study, post-traumatic stress disorder and the severity of physical trauma are not significantly correlated. Being of female gender, sustaining a non-accidental injury, and witnessing a fatal event stand out as significant risk factors.


