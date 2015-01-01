SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kogien M, Marcon SR, Modena CF, Bittencourt MN, Rézio LA, Faria JS. Rev. Lat. Am. Enfermagem 2023; 31: e3980.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Escola de Enfermagem de Ribeirao Preto, Universidade de Sao Paulo)

DOI

10.1590/1518-8345.6581.3980

PMID

37729246

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to identify the prevalence and factors associated with passive and active suicidal ideation throughout life among students entering graduate courses.

METHOD: an analytical and cross-sectional study with a sample comprised of 321 students entering graduate courses. Multiple descriptive and inferential statistical analyses were performed.

RESULTS: the multivariate analyses indicated that passive and active suicidal ideation were similarly more prevalent among female students belonging to minority sexual orientations who engaged in daily physical activity ≤ 30 minutes/day and were victims of psychological violence in the past 12 months. Alcohol abuse, family relationships not impaired due to the demands imposed by stricto sensu graduate studies and low self-esteem were only associated with passive suicidal ideation. In turn, recent marijuana use in the last 30 days, poor interpersonal relationships with academic peers, and engagement in professional activities concomitantly with the demands imposed by graduate studies were only associated with active suicidal ideation.

CONCLUSION: high prevalence of lifetime passive and active suicidal ideation was identified among graduate students, and similarities and differences were verified between some associated factors for both outcomes.


Language: pt
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print