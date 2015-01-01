Abstract

Traffic congestion is a major concern in urban centers, as it can affect society, the environment, and the economy. There are many studies on the use of computational intelligence (CI) to improve mobility in urban centers. Some of these researches focus on developing strategies for traffic light programming, since traffic coordination is complex due to its many parameters, variables, and dynamic behavior, and also an inefficient traffic control plan can lead to increased delays and contribute to traffic congestion. Although there are many works in the literature on strategies for traffic control, there are still some contributions and gaps to be filled, especially because some studies do not consider the automatic optimization of traffic signals in real time, that is, according to the demand of vehicles on the roads, considering multiple objectives and the use of a network of intersections in their experiments. In addition, some of the proposed models are not independent of simulation to evaluate the solutions of CI algorithms, resulting in a more complex deployment in real situations. In this context, this paper presents a new method to optimize traffic light plan in a network of intersections and in real time, called Active Control of Traffic Signals (ACTS) associated with the Non-Dominated Sorting Genetic Algorithm, considering multiple objectives in the optimization process (minimizing the average delay time and the number of vehicles stops per cycle). To test the applicability of the model, a real dataset of vehicle demand collected by the Company of Transport and Traffic of Belo Horizonte (BHTrans) is loaded into the AIMSUN simulator, then the method is applied and compared with the current traffic control plan used by BHTrans. The results show that the ACTS method reduces the average vehicle delay by almost half compared to the results obtained with the current solution used by BHTrans. In real life, this means less time spent in traffic, which promotes faster traffic flow, reducing traffic congestions.

Language: en