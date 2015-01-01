Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death among schizophrenia spectrum disorder populations. This open pilot study examined a modified cognitive-behavioral suicide prevention treatment for clients in community mental health. Providers (n=5) were trained to deliver the treatment and clients (n=5) received it in 10 individual therapy sessions. Clients experienced improvements in suicide ideation, depression, hopelessness, general symptoms of psychosis, entrapment, defeat, approaches to coping, psychological stress, impulsivity, and the number of treatment barriers from baseline to post-treatment. Qualitative findings reinforced quantitative results of client improvements and provided important suggestions to strengthen the intervention and its delivery in community mental health.

