Patrick KE, Kroshus E, Boyle LN, Wang J, Binjolkar M, Ebel BE, Rivara FP. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37728546
OBJECTIVES: This study sought to examine whether young adults who sustain concussions have different driving histories and pre-injury driving styles than uninjured peers. In addition, we assessed whether modifications were made to driving behavior in the acute period following concussion.
Driving; concussion; young adults