Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study sought to examine whether young adults who sustain concussions have different driving histories and pre-injury driving styles than uninjured peers. In addition, we assessed whether modifications were made to driving behavior in the acute period following concussion.



METHODS: Self-reported driving and demographic information was collected from 102 16- to 25-year-old drivers. Half of the sample had recently sustained concussions and the other half comprised a matched comparison group.



RESULTS: The groups reported similar pre-injury driving behaviors and styles. However, the recently injured group had more driving citations, higher rates of psychiatric disorders, and greater likelihood of having sustained a prior concussion. Self-reported driving habits postconcussion suggested that most drivers did not modify their driving behavior following concussion, though they were less likely to drive at night or with others in the car.



CONCLUSION: Results highlight the need for postconcussion driving guidelines and support for returning to driving safely.

