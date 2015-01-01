Abstract

The most recent provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that over 107 000 lives were lost to drug overdose from 2021 to 2022.1 These high rates of overdose, continuing risks posed by fentanyl, and widening socioeconomic and racial disparities in overdose mortality are concerning. State and territorial health officials (S/THOs) have responded by bolstering comprehensive efforts that span prevention, data monitoring, harm reduction, and linkage to treatment and recovery services. Additional investments in evidence-based and data-driven strategies are necessary to yield the greatest impact on overdose trends in the United States.



The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) is the national nonprofit organization representing the US public health agencies. ASTHO members, the S/THOs of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to developing sound public health policy and ensuring impactful public health practice. Drawing on the current evidence base, promising practices, and ASTHO member experiences, this article outlines strategies and policies that public health leaders can implement to respond to overdose in their jurisdictions. The following strategies were identified and selected through a review of the current evidence base, the opioid settlement Evidence E documents, an impact and feasibility analysis, and criteria for addressing health equity and stigma: (1) overdose education and naloxone distribution programs, (2) harm reduction, and (3) peer support programs ...

Language: en