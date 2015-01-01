|
Citation
|
Pless V, McClure JA, Davis M, Farfalla J, Onufrey Y, Humm K, Ranade R, Terzian M. J. Public Health Manag. Pract. 2023; 29(5): e748.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The most recent provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that over 107 000 lives were lost to drug overdose from 2021 to 2022.1 These high rates of overdose, continuing risks posed by fentanyl, and widening socioeconomic and racial disparities in overdose mortality are concerning. State and territorial health officials (S/THOs) have responded by bolstering comprehensive efforts that span prevention, data monitoring, harm reduction, and linkage to treatment and recovery services. Additional investments in evidence-based and data-driven strategies are necessary to yield the greatest impact on overdose trends in the United States.
Language: en