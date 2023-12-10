|
Beniwal SS, Sharma A, Bhatia P, Kaura A, Vashisht A, Gupta P, Ibrahim AD, Beniwal SS. Eur. Chem. Bull. 2023; 12(10): 4914-2918.
Copyright © 2023, Deuton-X
Abstract
|
Nerium oleander (Apocynaceae), a Mediterranean-native evergreen ornamental plant, is grown globally, especially in mild temperate and subtropical regions. It contains a number of cardiac glycosides at varying amounts that all have the same lethal effect. We report a case of a 33-year-old male who was admitted in the SRM emergency hospital with multiple episodes of vomiting, giddiness and light-headedness, drowsiness and palpitation after ingestion of 10 leaves of Oleander leaves. Electrocardiogram revealed that T wave is reduced in V4-V5 and poor ECHO window. Patient was given one dose of 0.6 mg atropine and thiamine 200mg intravenously and theophylline 2cc intramuscularly. After a day patient bradycardia was settled. After 2 days patient was normalised and get discharged from the hospital.
