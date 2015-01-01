Abstract

Snakebite envenoming is an important but neglected public health problem. Poisoning by snake bite is a common acute life-threatening medical emergency in the rural area. Snake bite poisoning is a leading cause of death of young earning. The World Health Organization estimates that 81,000-138,000 people die each year from snakebites worldwide, and about three times of that number survive only. This study suggests the epidemiological profile of snake bite poisoning in and around south-east region of Rajasthan and to suggest measures to prevent deaths from snakebite poisoning. This Autopsy based retrospective study was conducted in the Department of Forensic Medicine at Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar (Rajasthan) from January 2018 to December 2021(Four Years). During this period total 87 cases of fatal snake bite poisoning were brought for post-mortem examination accounting for 5.7% of all autopsies. Data was analysed with respect to age, sex, month wise distribution of cases, location of bodies, occupation, part of body bitten, time of bite, place of incidence. The majority of deceased were males being 48 (55.2%). Maximum number of cases 49(56.30%) belonged to 30-49 years of age, and the least 1(1.1%) belong to less than 10 years of age. The majority of deceased were engaged in agriculture 45(51.7%). The most common site of snake bite was found to be the lower limb in 69% of the cases followed by upper limbs in 25.3%. The majority of the bites occurred during the months of July to September 66.7%, followed by April to June 13.8%. Location wise 69% of the incidents occurred outdoors. Snake bites were more common in rural areas and among people who were engaged in agricultural works. Awareness regarding outdoor safety and early hospitalization can significantly reduce the incidence of snake bite.

