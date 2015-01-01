|
Nisi S. Indiana journal of law and social equality 2023; 11(2): 244-265.
Drug overdose fatalities in the United States increased by almost thirty percent during the twelve-month period ending April 2021.1 The marked increase is the first time the United States exceeded 100,000 overdose deaths in one year, a doubling since 2015.2 According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), this trend holds steady in the state of Indiana, where 2,663 overdose deaths were reported during the twelve-month period ending September 2021.3 In the same twelve-month period from 2020, Indiana recorded 2,160 deaths due to overdose.4 Indiana's inadequate Syringe Service Program (SSP) law has done little to address the additional 503 preventable deaths from the previous year.
Language: en