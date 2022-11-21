Abstract

The National Suicide Prevention Strategy was launched by India on November 21, 2022. It was the first step toward making suicide prevention a public health priority with the aim of a 10% reduction in suicide mortality by 2030. The present article incorporates the reflections by mental health professionals in India by emphasizing on the sociocultural contexts, diversity, the training of the professionals, ethical dilemmas, the need for early intervention, and risk assessment along with a more comprehensive method of implementation of the policy.

Language: en