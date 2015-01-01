|
Ohta R. Br. J. Gen. Pract. 2023; 73(732): e478-e485.
Copyright © 2023, Royal College of General Practitioners
I have read, with great respect, the research titled "Recent GP consultation before death by suicide in middle-aged males: a national consecutive case series study."1 This research clarified that middle-aged patients committed suicide tend to use medical care, especially general practitioners. Although general practitioners do their best for their patients' management, the last time the prevention of their suicide can be in the interactions between general practitioners and middle-aged people with various psychosocial stressors.
