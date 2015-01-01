Abstract

BACKGROUND:

The second wave of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 2021 was devastating for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This led to increased suicide rates among the young, economically productive age group. We analyzed the cohort of attempted suicidal hangings needing admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) and compared the data from the pre-COVID-19 era.



Materials and Methods:

We conducted a retrospective, observational, cohort study of suicidal hanging cases according to the Strengthening the Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology (STROBE) guidelines. Six-month data of such cases admitted to the neurological ICU after the lockdown of the second wave of COVID-19 from July 2021 to January 2022 were collected. Demographic data along with the cause of attempted hanging, severity of sickness from hanging, and its outcome were gathered and compared with similar data acquired during 2003-2015 by the same authors in the same ICU.



Results:

There was a threefold increase in the incidence of suicidal hangings needing ICU care, from 9 to 27% in the pre- and post-COVID-19 era. A shift toward older aged males, in the third decade of life, was observed. The common cause of attempted suicide was a familial dispute (P = 0.03). Among the younger age group (18-25 years), increased screen time led to fights in the family. The cohort was also sicker with more severe lung involvement, longer ventilation, and hospital stay (P < 0.001).



Conclusion:

The increased incidence of hanging among young adults, amid the socioeconomic effects of COVID-19, needs urgent attention. Suicide prevention measures need novel strategies aimed at de-addiction from electronic gadgets and reducing screen time.

