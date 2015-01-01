Abstract

In 2022, transportation jurisdictions managed to reduce the number of traffic accident deaths to 2,735 through their efforts in promoting traffic safety policies. However, despite this achievement, the number of accidents and injuries remains relatively high. Therefore, there is a need to shift focus towards reducing crash frequency and injuries in addition to reducing fatalities. To make the most efficient use of resources allocated for traffic safety projects, it is imperative to quantify the effects of various traffic safety improvement countermeasures applied to specific sites. This will provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of different measures and guide policymakers in implementing a combination of measures to achieve significant results. This study aims to contribute to the development of more efficient traffic safety projects promoted by the jurisdictions by analyzing the effects of traffic safety improvement countermeasures applied to intersections. Firstly, the study highlights the need to consider the differences in the effectiveness of safety improvement projects in various regions, with metropolises showing relatively lower effectiveness compared to small and medium-sized cities and rural areas. This finding suggests that when setting accident reduction goals, traffic safety policies should take into account the specific characteristics of each region. Secondly, the study provides quantitative evidence on the effectiveness of 16 types of traffic safety casualties. And the finding that these measures generally result in a 20-30% reduction in traffic accidents underscores the importance of implementing a combination of different countermeasures to achieve significant results. Lastly, the study presents effective traffic safety countermeasures for intersections, categorized by road classification. This provides a practical guide for jurisdictions and road engineers to select and prioritize the most effective countermeasures for specified intersections. This study is a valuable contribution to the field of traffic safety and provides a comprehensive analysis of the macroscopic effects of traffic safety countermeasures. It is expected to inspire further research on individual countermeasures and serve as a basis for the establishment of the Korean version of Crash Modification Factors (CMF).

Crash Modification Factors (CMF)

crash reduction effect

intersection traffic safety countermeasure

safety improvement project of traffic accident black spot

traffic safety facilities



정부 및 관계기관의 노력으로 2022년도 교통사고 사망자수가 2,735명까지 감소하였으나, 사고건수와 부상자수 감소는 상대적으로 저조하다. 지금까지 교통사고 사망자수 감소를 위한 교통안전정책에 집중하였다면 앞으로는 사고건수와 부상자수 감소를 위한 노력이 필요하다. 현장에 적용되는 다양한 교통안전 개선방안들의 효과가 계량화 된다면 교통안전 개선사업들의 한정된 자원을 보다 효율적으로 활용할 수 있다. 본 연구는 교통안전 및 운영상 특별한 주의가 요구되는 교차로에 적용된 교통안전 개선방안들의 효과를 분석함으로써 정부가 추진하는 각종 교통안전 사업의 효율성 제고와 이 분야 관련 연구에 기여함을 목적으로 수행되었다. 연구 결과 첫째, 대도시에서의 안전개선 사업효과는 중소도시나 지방 지역 대비 상대적으로 낮기 때문에 교통안전정책의 사고 감소목표 설정시 이 부분을 고려할 필요가 있다. 둘째, 사고건수, 사고심각도, 사상자수 측면에서 총 16개 유형의 교통안전 개선방안은 대체로 20-30%의 사고 감소 효과를 갖는 것으로 나타나 다양한 개선방안을 조합하여 시행하는 것이 중요하다. 셋째, 교차로 안전강화를 위한 효과적인 개선방안들을 도로 종류에 따라 제시하였다. 교통안전 개선방안의 종합적 효과를 분석한 본 연구 결과는 향후 개별 개선방안의 구체적 효과분석 연구 및 한국판 CMF(Crash Modification Factors) 구축의 토대가 될 수 있을 것이다.

CMF(Crash Modification Factors)

사고 감소 효과

교차로 교통안전 개선방안

교통사고 잦은 곳 개선사업

교통안전시설

