Citation
Yang J, Kwon K, Song T. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(4): 395-413.
Vernacular Title
교차로 안전 개선방안에 따른 교통사고 감소효과
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In 2022, transportation jurisdictions managed to reduce the number of traffic accident deaths to 2,735 through their efforts in promoting traffic safety policies. However, despite this achievement, the number of accidents and injuries remains relatively high. Therefore, there is a need to shift focus towards reducing crash frequency and injuries in addition to reducing fatalities. To make the most efficient use of resources allocated for traffic safety projects, it is imperative to quantify the effects of various traffic safety improvement countermeasures applied to specific sites. This will provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of different measures and guide policymakers in implementing a combination of measures to achieve significant results. This study aims to contribute to the development of more efficient traffic safety projects promoted by the jurisdictions by analyzing the effects of traffic safety improvement countermeasures applied to intersections. Firstly, the study highlights the need to consider the differences in the effectiveness of safety improvement projects in various regions, with metropolises showing relatively lower effectiveness compared to small and medium-sized cities and rural areas. This finding suggests that when setting accident reduction goals, traffic safety policies should take into account the specific characteristics of each region. Secondly, the study provides quantitative evidence on the effectiveness of 16 types of traffic safety casualties. And the finding that these measures generally result in a 20-30% reduction in traffic accidents underscores the importance of implementing a combination of different countermeasures to achieve significant results. Lastly, the study presents effective traffic safety countermeasures for intersections, categorized by road classification. This provides a practical guide for jurisdictions and road engineers to select and prioritize the most effective countermeasures for specified intersections. This study is a valuable contribution to the field of traffic safety and provides a comprehensive analysis of the macroscopic effects of traffic safety countermeasures. It is expected to inspire further research on individual countermeasures and serve as a basis for the establishment of the Korean version of Crash Modification Factors (CMF).
Language: ko