School zones have been introduced in South Korea since 1995 to improve traffic safety near schools. However, child traffic accidents continue to occur in school zones, emphasizing the need for additional measures to prevent traffic accidents. This study proposes a method for determining the influence area of a speed camera in which vehicles drive below the speed limit based on vehicle trajectory data, to provide insights into improving traffic safety in school zones. Survival analysis, which can incorporate censored data, is used for analyzing the influence area. Additionally, the school zone is divided into influence areas (upstream and downstream), and areas upstream and downstream of the influence area, and traffic safety analysis using surrogate safety measures (SSMs) is performed for each section. The case study reveals that the average length of the speed camera's influence area is only about 40% of the analyzed school zone. This indicates the need to consider the introduction of additional traffic safety facilities in the upstream and downstream areas of the influence area to ensure compliance with the speed limit. Furthermore, this study also identifies the need for improving traffic safety of vehicles in the upstream and downstream areas of the influence area. The results of this study are expected to contribute to improving traffic safety in school zones.

influence area

school zone

speed camera

surrogate safety measure (SSM)

survival analysis

어린이 보호구역은 어린이 통학로 보행안전 증진을 목적으로 1995년 도입되었으나, 어린이 보호구역 내에서의 어린이 교통사고가 지속적으로 발생하고 있어 사고 예방을 위한 추가적인 대책 마련이 필요한 실정이다. 이에 본 연구는 차량 궤적자료를 기반으로 차량들이 제한속도 이하로 주행하는 단속카메라의 영향권을 설정하는 방법을 제시하고, 단속카메라 영향권과 인접 구간에서 차량 측면의 교통 안전성을 비교·분석하여 단속카메라가 설치된 어린이 보호구역의 교통 안전성 개선방안에 대한 시사점을 도출하고자 하였다. 단속카메라 영향권 설정을 위해 중도 절단 자료를 분석에 포함할 수 있는 생존분석을 활용하였으며, 어린이 보호구역을 단속카메라 상·하류 영향권, 단속카메라 영향권 상·하류 인접구간으로 구분한 후 교통안전대체지표를 활용하여 각 구간에서의 교통 안전성 분석을 수행하였다. 사례분석 결과 평균 단속카메라 영향권 길이가 분석 대상 어린이 보호구역 길이의 약 40%에 불과하였으며, 이는 제한속도 준수 측면에서 단속카메라 영향권 인접구간에 추가적인 교통안전시설 도입에 대한 검토가 필요함을 시사한다. 또한 단속카메라 영향권 인접구간에서 차량 측면의 교통 안전성 개선도 필요함을 확인하였다. 본 연구의 결과는 어린이 보호구역의 교통 안전성 개선방안을 수립하는데 기초연구로 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

영향권

어린이 보호구역

단속카메라

교통안전대체지표

생존분석

