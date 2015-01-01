|
Chung S, Lee J, Kim Y, Lee C. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(4): 425-439.
생존분석을 활용한 어린이 보호구역 내 단속카메라 영향권 설정에 관한 연구
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
School zones have been introduced in South Korea since 1995 to improve traffic safety near schools. However, child traffic accidents continue to occur in school zones, emphasizing the need for additional measures to prevent traffic accidents. This study proposes a method for determining the influence area of a speed camera in which vehicles drive below the speed limit based on vehicle trajectory data, to provide insights into improving traffic safety in school zones. Survival analysis, which can incorporate censored data, is used for analyzing the influence area. Additionally, the school zone is divided into influence areas (upstream and downstream), and areas upstream and downstream of the influence area, and traffic safety analysis using surrogate safety measures (SSMs) is performed for each section. The case study reveals that the average length of the speed camera's influence area is only about 40% of the analyzed school zone. This indicates the need to consider the introduction of additional traffic safety facilities in the upstream and downstream areas of the influence area to ensure compliance with the speed limit. Furthermore, this study also identifies the need for improving traffic safety of vehicles in the upstream and downstream areas of the influence area. The results of this study are expected to contribute to improving traffic safety in school zones.
