Lee H, You C. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(4): 440-457.
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
unavailable
Abstract
Child traffic accidents in Korea have achieved remarkable results thanks to the government's promotion of various traffic policies and institutional arrangements. However, child traffic accidents still occur in a wide area including children's school routes, so additional measures are needed. In this study, the geographic information system was used to identify areas where child walking traffic accidents occur frequently. Then, in order to analyze the causes and prepare countermeasures, a model was constructed using binary logistic regression analysis. As a result, it was found that child walking traffic accidents occur frequently in commuting areas outside of child protection zones. Therefore, in order to prevent child traffic accidents, it is necessary to expand the child protection zone within the scope of the school district to a maximum radius of 300m for children's school routes. In addition, it is important to prepare measures such as customized traffic safety facilities, traffic safety education, and traffic regulations in consideration of influencing factors.
Language: ko