Abstract

Child traffic accidents in Korea have achieved remarkable results thanks to the government's promotion of various traffic policies and institutional arrangements. However, child traffic accidents still occur in a wide area including children's school routes, so additional measures are needed. In this study, the geographic information system was used to identify areas where child walking traffic accidents occur frequently. Then, in order to analyze the causes and prepare countermeasures, a model was constructed using binary logistic regression analysis. As a result, it was found that child walking traffic accidents occur frequently in commuting areas outside of child protection zones. Therefore, in order to prevent child traffic accidents, it is necessary to expand the child protection zone within the scope of the school district to a maximum radius of 300m for children's school routes. In addition, it is important to prepare measures such as customized traffic safety facilities, traffic safety education, and traffic regulations in consideration of influencing factors.

Keywords

binary logistic regression analysis

child protection zone

child traffic accident

geographic information system

school route

SR2S



====



우리나라의 어린이 교통사고는 정부의 다양한 교통정책 추진과 제도 마련으로 괄목할만한 성과를 이루었다. 하지만 어린이 교통사고는 여전히 어린이 통학로를 포함한 광범위한 구역에서 발생하고 있어 이에 대한 추가적인 대책이 필요하다. 본 연구에서는 지리정보시스템을 활용하여 어린이 보행 교통사고가 다발적으로 발생하는 구역을 파악하고, 원인 분석과 대책을 마련하고자 이분형 로지스틱 회귀분석을 활용하여 모형을 구축하였다. 그 결과 어린이 보행 교통사고가 어린이 보호구역을 벗어난 통학권역에서 다발적으로 발생하고 있으므로 교통사고 예방을 위해서는 어린이 보호구역을 학구도 범위 내에서 최대 지정범위 반경 300m까지 확대 지정할 필요가 있는 것으로 나타났으며, 또한 영향요인을 고려한 맞춤형 교통안전시설, 교통안전교육, 교통규제 등의 대책 마련도 중요하다는 결과를 도출할 수 있었다.

키워드

이분형 로지스틱 회귀분석

어린이 보호구역

어린이 교통사고

지리정보시스템

통학로

Language: ko