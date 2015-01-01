Abstract

In April 2021, the Safe Speed 5030 policy was introduced nationwide to improve road safety on urban roads. The purpose was to lower the speed limit on urban roads to reduce the possibility of death or serious injury to pedestrians and other vulnerable road users. However, lowering the speed limit could increase the social cost by increasing vehicle travel time. This study attempted to analyze the change in travel time before and after implementing the 「Safe Speed ​​5030」 policy for arterial roads in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. To this end, the digital tachograph data of taxis were analyzed. The trajectory data of taxis that passed through road sections of Hakdong-ro 2.6km, Bongeunsa-ro 2.6km, Teheranro 3.1km, and Yangjaedaero 1.3km, were extracted, and they were classified into late night, morning, afternoon, and evening hours. Then the unpaired t-test was conducted to compare the travel time change before and after lowering the speed limit. The results show that there was no change in travel times in most road sections and time intervals except for the afternoon hours of Teheranro after the speed limit was lowered. However, it has turned out that the average delay increase at the intersection accounts for 94 seconds out of 109 seconds of the rise in the average travel time. This intersection delay should have resulted from the growth of congestion due to increased traffic volume after relaxing social distancing to reduce the spread of Covid 19. It means that the speed limit reduction on urban roads is unlikely to have impacted travel time or speed decrease contrary to the expectation. These results are consistent with the previous studies. Nonetheless, further studies need to be conducted to improve the reliability of the conclusion by expanding the temporal and spatial scope.

Keywords

digital tachograph data

lowering speed limit

safe speed 5030

urban roads

unpaired t-test



2021년 4월 도시부 도로에서의 교통안전 향상을 목표로 「안전속도 5030」 정책이 전국적으로 도입되었다. 도시부 도로에서 제한속도를 낮추어 보행자 등 교통약자의 사망이나 중상 가능성을 낮추는 것이 목적이었다. 하지만 제한속도 하향은 차량의 통행시간을 늘려 사회적 비용이 오히려 증가할 수 있다는 우려도 있었다. 따라서 본 연구는 서울특별시 강남구의 간선도로를 대상으로 「안전속도 5030」 정책 시행 전후의 통행시간 변화를 분석하고자 시도되었다. 이를 위해 사업용 차량 중 택시의 디지털운행기록계 데이터를 분석하였다. 학동로 2.6km, 봉은사로 2.6km, 테헤란로 3.1km, 양재대로 1.3km 4개 구간에서 심야, 오전, 오후, 저녁 시간대로 구분하여 해당 도로구간을 지나간 택시의 주행궤적 데이터를 추출하였고, 이들의 통행시간을 제한속도 하향 이전 3개월과 이후 3개월로 나누어 정리한 후 독립표본 t검정을 수행하였다. 그 결과 테헤란로의 오후 시간대를 제외하면 제한속도 하향이 이루어진 나머지 11개 분석대상에서는 실질적인 통행시간의 변화가 나타난 곳은 없었다. 하지만 테헤란로의 경우도 평균통행시간 증가분 109초 중 교차로 평균지체시간이 차지하는 비중이 94초인 점을 고려할 때 제한속도 하향에 의한 통행시간 증가라기보다는 교통량 증가에 따른 교차로 혼잡 증가가 더 큰 원인일 것으로 보인다. 이는 도시부 도로에 대한 제한속도의 하향이 통행시간이나 통행속도 감소에 영향을 미쳤을 가능성이 크지 않음을 의미한다. 이러한 결과는 기존의 연구 결과와도 부합한다. 향후 연구를 통해 시간과 공간적 범위를 넓혀 표본수를 늘린다면 더 신뢰성있는 결론을 내릴 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

키워드

디지털운행기록 데이터

제한속도 하향

안전속도 5030

도시부 도로

독립표본 t검정

