Abstract

Autonomous vehicles (AV) have an advantage of moving safer and more stable due to the perception and decision making made by the human. However, the mixed traffic stream consisting of AV and manual vehicles (MV) needs to be systematically evaluated in terms of road safety because driving behavior of AV and interactions between AVs and MVs differs from existing homogeneous traffic stream. This study developed a methodology to identify hazardous freeway segment in mixed traffic environments. A multi-agent driving simulation (MADS) was adopted to explore the characteristics of vehicle interactions between AV and MV. Driving simulation data was used to quantify safety risk scores for freeway segments which were used to prioritize the hazardous segments. The trumpet-shaped connection was found to result in the highest risk score. The outcome of this study can be used a fundamental for developing various countermeasures for mixed traffic stream on freeways.

Keywords

autonomous driving

mixed flow

multi agent driving simulation

relative evaluation by baseline (REB)

road safety evaluation method



===



자율주행 거동 알고리즘을 기반으로 움직이는 자율차는 비자율차보다 인지‧반응시간이 빠르다는 장점으로 인적요인에 의해 발생한 교통사고의 예방이 가능할 것으로 기대된다. 그러나 자율차의 도입이 혼합교통류 안전성에 부정적인 영향을 미칠 수 있으며 자율차 도입 이후로 혼합교통류는 상당 기간동안 지속될 것으로 예측된다. 자율차가 실도로에 안정적으로 도입되고 교통사고 예방이 가능하기 위해서는 혼합교통류 상황에 대한 주행행태를 분석할 필요가 있다. 또한 모든 도로가 한번에 자율주행이 가능한 것이 아니라 도로 기하구조 및 시설물 등을 고려하여 자율주행이 가능한 구간이 순차적으로 선정되어야 하므로 다양한 기하구조가 고려된 혼합교통류 상황의 주행 안전성을 평가할 필요가 있다. 본 연구의 목적은 혼합교통류 상황에 대한 주행 안전성 평가 방법론을 개발하고 위험구간을 선정하는 것이다. 시뮬레이션 상에 자율차를 구현하기 위하여 자율차 거동 요구사항을 정립하고 추상화하여 거동 알고리즘을 설계하였다. 도로선형 및 도로시설물을 고려한 주행 시나리오를 설계하고 MADS(Multi agent driving simulator)를 이용한 주행 실험을 통해 개별차량의 주행궤적 자료를 수집하였다. 시뮬레이션 자료를 이용한 안전성 평가 방법을 개발하고 도로 위험 정도를 나타내는 safety penalty를 분석구간별로 도출하였다. 도로시설물 중에는 트럼펫 연결로의 safety penalty 점수가 1.00으로 가장 안전성이 낮은 시설물인 것으로 나타났다. 또한 도로시설물별 safety penalty 점수를 이용하여 특정 노선 혹은 주행 경로에 대한 안전성을 평가할 수 있는 risk score 기반의 안전성 평가방법을 제시하였다. 본 연구 결과는 자율주행 안전구간 지정을 위한 기초자료로 활용될 수 있다.

키워드

자율주행

혼합교통류

다중연동 도로주행 시뮬레이션

relative evaluation by baseline (REB)

도로안전성 평가 방안

Language: ko