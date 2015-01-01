|
Jung A, Jo Y, Oh C. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(4): 495-508.
자율-비자율차 혼재상황을 고려한 멀티에이전트 주행시뮬레이션 기반 고속도로 위험구간 선정 기법
Autonomous vehicles (AV) have an advantage of moving safer and more stable due to the perception and decision making made by the human. However, the mixed traffic stream consisting of AV and manual vehicles (MV) needs to be systematically evaluated in terms of road safety because driving behavior of AV and interactions between AVs and MVs differs from existing homogeneous traffic stream. This study developed a methodology to identify hazardous freeway segment in mixed traffic environments. A multi-agent driving simulation (MADS) was adopted to explore the characteristics of vehicle interactions between AV and MV. Driving simulation data was used to quantify safety risk scores for freeway segments which were used to prioritize the hazardous segments. The trumpet-shaped connection was found to result in the highest risk score. The outcome of this study can be used a fundamental for developing various countermeasures for mixed traffic stream on freeways.
Language: ko