Citation
Kim S, Chung Y. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(3): 308-320.
Vernacular Title
DEA를 활용한 동절기 고속도로 제설자원 운영 효율성 평가 프레임워크
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The objective of this study is to establish a framework for evaluating the operational efficiency of de-icing resources for each freeway management office during the winter season. To achieve this goal, the data envelopment analysis (DEA) method, which is commonly used to measure the relative efficiency of decision-making units (DMUs) with multiple inputs and outputs, was employed. Moreover, the study utilized data on the operation of de-icing resources allocated to each office from 2019 to 2020 by the Korea Expressway Corporation. Various input variables such as the amount of snowfall, road management extension, secured manpower, secured equipment, and the amounts of calcium chloride (CaCl2) and sodium chloride (NaCl) were used to evaluate the operational efficiency of de-icing resources. Input manpower, input equipment, and the amounts of CaCl2 and NaCl utilized were designated as output variables. The analysis results revealed that the average efficiency was 0.911, and the potential for average improvement in resource allocation among regional offices was 8.9%. The analysis of potential improvements demonstrated that securing equipment had the highest improvement potential among the input variables. Additionally, the input variables of securing manpower and equipment showed a significant difference in their average values before and after applying potential improvements. The findings of this study are expected to be valuable in evaluating the operational efficiency of winter de-icing resources managed and maintained by road management agencies in terms of their types and management.
Language: ko