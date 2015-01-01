Abstract

The objective of this study is to establish a framework for evaluating the operational efficiency of de-icing resources for each freeway management office during the winter season. To achieve this goal, the data envelopment analysis (DEA) method, which is commonly used to measure the relative efficiency of decision-making units (DMUs) with multiple inputs and outputs, was employed. Moreover, the study utilized data on the operation of de-icing resources allocated to each office from 2019 to 2020 by the Korea Expressway Corporation. Various input variables such as the amount of snowfall, road management extension, secured manpower, secured equipment, and the amounts of calcium chloride (CaCl2) and sodium chloride (NaCl) were used to evaluate the operational efficiency of de-icing resources. Input manpower, input equipment, and the amounts of CaCl2 and NaCl utilized were designated as output variables. The analysis results revealed that the average efficiency was 0.911, and the potential for average improvement in resource allocation among regional offices was 8.9%. The analysis of potential improvements demonstrated that securing equipment had the highest improvement potential among the input variables. Additionally, the input variables of securing manpower and equipment showed a significant difference in their average values before and after applying potential improvements. The findings of this study are expected to be valuable in evaluating the operational efficiency of winter de-icing resources managed and maintained by road management agencies in terms of their types and management.

Keywords

data envelopment analysis

de-icing resource operation

efficiency evaluation

framework

freeway



===



본 연구의 목적은 동절기 고속도로 지사별 제설자원 운영 효율성을 평가하기 위한 프레임워크를 구축하는 것이다. 이를 위해 다수의 투입변수 및 산출변수를 통해 DMUs(Decision Making units)의 상대적 효율성 평가에 주로 활용되고 있는 DEA(Data Envelopment Analysis) 모형을 채택하였다. 평가를 위해 한국도로공사에서 2019년부터 2020년까지 지사별 동절기 제설자원 운영에 대한 자료를 수집하였다. 투입변수로는 강설량, 도로관리연장, 확보인력, 확보장비, CaCl2 확보량, NaCl 확보량으로 선정하였으며, 산출변수로는 투입인력, 투입장비, CaCl2 사용량, NaCl 사용량으로 선정하였다. 분석 결과, 효율성의 평균 값은 0.911, 지사들의 평균 투입 개선 잠재력은 8.9%로 나타났다. 잠재적 향상도를 도출한 결과 투입변수 중 확보장비의 개선 가능성이 가장 높은 것으로 나타났으며, 잠재적 향상도 적용 전후의 평균 차이가 유의한 투입변수는 확보인력과 확보장비로 나타났다. 본 연구의 결과는 제설자료 유형이 구축 및 관리되고 있는 도로관리 기관의 동절기 제설자원 운영 효율성 평가에 유용하게 활용될 것으로 기대된다.

키워드

자료포락분석

제설자원 운영

효율성 평가

프레임워크

고속도로

Language: ko