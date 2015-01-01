Abstract

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) have attracted attention as a key technology for future mobility enhancing the efficiency and stability of traffic flows. Nonetheless, it will take a long time for AVs to replace all existing vehicles on the road, resulting in the emergence of mixed traffic, a new type of traffic flow in which AVs and human-driven vehicles coexist. Therefore, numerous studies have been undertaken to comprehend the characteristics of mixed traffic flow and to provide the optimal AV penetration approach. Although most studies have been conducted based on uninterrupted flows such as highways, there are not many studies on mixed traffic flows in complex urban networks due to various considerations such as waiting for traffic signals and vehicles' turning movement. In this study, we designed a set of mixed traffic scenarios in a network of signalized intersections, taking autonomous driving levels and AV penetration rates into account. We calculated the average delay time, travel time, and travel speed for each scenario, as well as the impact of the autonomous driving level and AV penetration rate on traffic flow through a microscopic traffic simulation.



RESULTS indicated that AVs with higher levels of autonomous driving could effectively improve traffic flow as the AV penetration rate increased. To further assess the impact of AV penetration on intersection characteristics, we evaluated the average queue length, through traffic volume, and delay time per intersection. Furthermore, we observed changes in mixed traffic flow under different AV future market scenarios. This study suggests that the introduction of AVs with high autonomous driving levels will improve the efficiency and stability of mixed traffic flow in urban networks.

자율주행 차량, AV(Autonomous Vehicle)은 교통 흐름의 효율성과 안정성을 높이는 미래 모빌리티의 핵심 기술로 주목받고 있다. 그러나, 자율주행 수준이 높은 AV가 상용화되기까지 상당한 시간이 걸릴 것으로 전망되어 AV와 일반차량이 도로를 공유하는 혼합 교통류가 새롭게 등장할 것이다. 이에 맞춰 혼합 교통류의 특성을 이해하고 효율적인 AV의 도입 방안을 제안하는 연구가 활발히 진행되고 있다. 그러나, 대부분의 연구는 고속도로와 같은 연속류를 기반으로 진행되었으며, 복잡한 도심 네트워크의 혼합 교통류에 관한 연구는 여전히 부족한 실정이다. 따라서 본 연구는 AV의 자율주행 수준과 혼입률을 고려하여 신호교차로 네트워크 내 다양한 혼합 교통류 시나리오를 설계하였다. 미시적 교통 시뮬레이션을 통해 시나리오별로 평균 지체시간, 통행시간, 통행속도를 도출하여 AV의 자율주행 수준과 혼입률이 교통 흐름에 미치는 영향을 파악하였다. 그 결과, 보수적인 매개변수로 설정된 AV는 기존 네트워크에 부정적인 영향을 끼치며, 자율주행 수준이 높은 AV는 혼입률 증가에 따라 교통 흐름을 효과적으로 개선할 수 있음을 확인하였다. 추가로, 교차로 별 평균 대기행렬 길이, 통과교통량, 지체시간을 산출하여 교차로 특성이 AV 도입에 미치는 영향을 파악하였고, 미래 AV 시장점유율 기반 시나리오를 분석하여 다양한 자율주행 수준의 AV가 혼입된 상황의 교통 흐름 변화를 관찰하였다. 이를 바탕으로 본 연구는 고도의 자율주행 수준의 AV 도입 및 혼합 교통류의 운영 방안이 도심 네트워크 내 교통 흐름의 효율성과 안정성을 높이는 데 큰 기여를 할 것으로 판단한다.

