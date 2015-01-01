|
Citation
|
Oh S, Yun J, Lee J. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(3): 321-339.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Autonomous vehicles (AVs) have attracted attention as a key technology for future mobility enhancing the efficiency and stability of traffic flows. Nonetheless, it will take a long time for AVs to replace all existing vehicles on the road, resulting in the emergence of mixed traffic, a new type of traffic flow in which AVs and human-driven vehicles coexist. Therefore, numerous studies have been undertaken to comprehend the characteristics of mixed traffic flow and to provide the optimal AV penetration approach. Although most studies have been conducted based on uninterrupted flows such as highways, there are not many studies on mixed traffic flows in complex urban networks due to various considerations such as waiting for traffic signals and vehicles' turning movement. In this study, we designed a set of mixed traffic scenarios in a network of signalized intersections, taking autonomous driving levels and AV penetration rates into account. We calculated the average delay time, travel time, and travel speed for each scenario, as well as the impact of the autonomous driving level and AV penetration rate on traffic flow through a microscopic traffic simulation.
Language: ko