Kim J, Lee JO, Koh H, Kum KJ. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(3): 340-352.
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
Recently, citizens' perception of traffic safety in pedestrian spaces is changing with the trend of changing their perception from automobile-oriented transportation to eco-friendly transportation system. As a representative space, there is a transportation island, which has been established since 1988 for the purpose of improving the transportation system and pedestrian safety. However, unlike the initial purpose, the transportation island is operated weakly in terms of traffic safety. Unlike other countries where clear installation standards exist, traffic island installation standards in Korea are insufficient and are simply defined according to guidelines and manuals, resulting in various problems such as increased pedestrian crossing distance and errors in calculating the area of traffic islands, raising concerns about traffic safety. Looking at the studies related to traffic islands that have been conducted in the past, positive studies such as the effect of reducing traffic accidents due to the installation of traffic islands have been actively conducted. However, recently, a number of studies on the insufficient standards for installing traffic islands and the negative effects of traffic island installation on traffic accidents are being conducted. This change in the research flow can be seen that the perception has changed from vehicle-centered to pedestrian safety-centered. Therefore, in this study, an ordinal logistic regression model was established for intersections with traffic islands installed in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, in order to identify factors that affect the severity of traffic accidents at intersections with traffic islands. As a result of the analysis, the smaller the traffic island area in the intersection, the higher the probability of accident severity. And it was analyzed that the probability of accident severity increases as the victim's vehicle is a personal means of transportation and the age of the victim increases. In addition, when the damaged vehicle is an individual means of transportation, it was analyzed that the victim was highly likely to show high accident severity if the victim was an elderly person in their 60s or older. This study is a traffic island related study with a focus on traffic safety and is expected to be used as a basic research when preparing guidelines such as traffic island installation standards and manuals in the future.
Language: ko