Abstract

Recently, citizens' perception of traffic safety in pedestrian spaces is changing with the trend of changing their perception from automobile-oriented transportation to eco-friendly transportation system. As a representative space, there is a transportation island, which has been established since 1988 for the purpose of improving the transportation system and pedestrian safety. However, unlike the initial purpose, the transportation island is operated weakly in terms of traffic safety. Unlike other countries where clear installation standards exist, traffic island installation standards in Korea are insufficient and are simply defined according to guidelines and manuals, resulting in various problems such as increased pedestrian crossing distance and errors in calculating the area of traffic islands, raising concerns about traffic safety. Looking at the studies related to traffic islands that have been conducted in the past, positive studies such as the effect of reducing traffic accidents due to the installation of traffic islands have been actively conducted. However, recently, a number of studies on the insufficient standards for installing traffic islands and the negative effects of traffic island installation on traffic accidents are being conducted. This change in the research flow can be seen that the perception has changed from vehicle-centered to pedestrian safety-centered. Therefore, in this study, an ordinal logistic regression model was established for intersections with traffic islands installed in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, in order to identify factors that affect the severity of traffic accidents at intersections with traffic islands. As a result of the analysis, the smaller the traffic island area in the intersection, the higher the probability of accident severity. And it was analyzed that the probability of accident severity increases as the victim's vehicle is a personal means of transportation and the age of the victim increases. In addition, when the damaged vehicle is an individual means of transportation, it was analyzed that the victim was highly likely to show high accident severity if the victim was an elderly person in their 60s or older. This study is a traffic island related study with a focus on traffic safety and is expected to be used as a basic research when preparing guidelines such as traffic island installation standards and manuals in the future.

Keywords

accident factors

intersection

ordered logistic regression model

traffic island

traffic safety



===



최근 자동차 중심의 교통에서 친환경 교통수단 중심의 교통체계로 인식이 변화하면서 보행공간에 대한 시민들의 교통안전 인식 변화가 이루어지고 있다. 대표적 공간으로는 교통섬이 존재하는데 교통체계 개선 및 보행 안전성 향상을 명목으로 1988년부터 설치된 교통섬은 초기 목적과 다르게 교통안전 측면에서 취약한 모습을 보이며 운영되고 있다. 명확한 설치기준이 존재하는 국외와 달리 국내에서는 교통섬 설치기준이 미흡하고 지침 및 매뉴얼에 따라 간단히 정의되고 있어 보행자 횡단거리 증가, 교통섬 면적 산정 오류 등 다양한 문제가 발생하여 교통안전이 우려되고 있는 실정이다. 과거 진행되었던 교통섬 관련 연구를 살펴보면 교통섬 설치로 인한 교통사고 감소 효과 등 긍정적 연구가 활발히 진행되었으나, 최근에는 교통섬 설치기준 미흡에 관한 연구와 교통섬 설치가 교통사고에 미치는 부정적 영향 연구가 다수 진행되고 있다. 이러한 연구 흐름 변화는 차량 중심에서 보행자 안전 중심으로 인식이 변화하였음을 알 수 있다. 이에 본 연구에서는 교통섬 설치 교차로 내 교통사고 심각도에 미치는 요인 파악을 위해 경기도 성남시 관내 교통섬이 설치된 사고 다발 교차로를 대상으로 교통사고 심각도에 미치는 요인을 도출하고자 순서형 로지스틱 회귀모형을 구축하였다. 분석결과, 교차로 내 교통섬 면적이 작아질수록 높은 사고심각도가 발생할 확률이 높고, 피해차량이 개인 이동수단인 경우와 피해자 연령이 높아질수록 높은 사고심각도를 보일 확률이 높은 것으로 분석되었다. 본 연구는 교통안전 중심에서 바라본 교통섬 관련 연구로 향후 교통섬 설치기준, 매뉴얼 등 가이드라인 마련 시 기초연구로서 활용될 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

키워드

사고영향요인

교차로

순서형 로지스틱 회귀모형

교통섬

교통안전

Language: ko