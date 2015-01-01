|
Kang M, Eom S, Hwang K. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(3): 353-374.
3D-LiDAR PCD 및 사고유발차량 분류 기반 자율주행차 도심부 사고 취약 시나리오 개발
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
The commercialization of Autonomous Vehicle(AV) is rapidly approaching with the technical progress of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). However, ensuring AV safety through a robust framework is crucial, given the escalating safety concern. To address this issue, we propose a scenario-based approach method for AV safety assessment. We generated logical scenarios based on a data-driven approach method using 3D-LiDAR PCD by extracting kinetic features, such as distance, velocity, and acceleration, to complement the lack of a knowledge-based approach. For generating logical scenarios, we detected critical situation-triggered vehicles and identified the importance of kinetic features. As a result, the detection model showed 96% accuracy by DNN model, and location, distance, and velocity were ranked as the top factors by RandomForeast model (RF). Beyond simply presenting scenarios using data and AI, our study is significant in offering practical variables that can be utilized for actual AV safety assessment.
Language: ko