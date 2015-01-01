|
Citation
|
Lee H, Kang M, Song J, Hwang K. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(3): 375-393.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Although traffic accidents are expected to decrease with the development of autonomous vehicles, safety and reliability issues are emerging as traffic accidents with autonomous vehicles are constantly occurring. To address this issue, an autonomous vehicle safety evaluation scenario is utilized that is directly linked to vehicle safety. Therefore, ensuring the reliability and specificity of the scenario is crucial. Accordingly, we proposed a methodology for creating a reliable and specific autonomous vehicle accident scenario in urban areas to evaluate the safety of autonomous vehicles. To ensure the reliability of the scenario, we utilized the DMV collision report, which contains autonomous vehicle accident data. Additionally, to improve specificity, we employed the Apriori algorithm of association rule analysis, a data mining technique. After analyzing the association rules using the DMV collision report, we identified approximately 300,000 association rules and derived a combination of various accident factors that were highly related to the type of vehicle collision. To provide specific scenarios for evaluating the safety of autonomous vehicles, we analyzed the PEGASUS project and the CETRAN project and finally selected nine scenario factors. Based on the association rules that included all of the scenario factors, we presented six autonomous vehicle traffic accident scenarios in the urban areas. These scenarios are expected to be utilized as a standardized benchmark for evaluating the safety of autonomous vehicles.
Language: ko