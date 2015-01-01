Abstract

Although traffic accidents are expected to decrease with the development of autonomous vehicles, safety and reliability issues are emerging as traffic accidents with autonomous vehicles are constantly occurring. To address this issue, an autonomous vehicle safety evaluation scenario is utilized that is directly linked to vehicle safety. Therefore, ensuring the reliability and specificity of the scenario is crucial. Accordingly, we proposed a methodology for creating a reliable and specific autonomous vehicle accident scenario in urban areas to evaluate the safety of autonomous vehicles. To ensure the reliability of the scenario, we utilized the DMV collision report, which contains autonomous vehicle accident data. Additionally, to improve specificity, we employed the Apriori algorithm of association rule analysis, a data mining technique. After analyzing the association rules using the DMV collision report, we identified approximately 300,000 association rules and derived a combination of various accident factors that were highly related to the type of vehicle collision. To provide specific scenarios for evaluating the safety of autonomous vehicles, we analyzed the PEGASUS project and the CETRAN project and finally selected nine scenario factors. Based on the association rules that included all of the scenario factors, we presented six autonomous vehicle traffic accident scenarios in the urban areas. These scenarios are expected to be utilized as a standardized benchmark for evaluating the safety of autonomous vehicles.

apriori algorithm

association rule mining

autonomous vehicle

dmv collision report

traffic accident scenario



자율주행차 개발에 따라 교통사고 감소 등이 기대되고 있으나, 자율주행차 사고가 끊임없이 발생하고 있어 안전성 및 신뢰성 문제가 대두되고 있다. 이를 해소하기 위해 자율주행차 안전성 평가 시나리오가 활용되고 있으며, 이는 차량의 안전과 직결되어 있어 시나리오의 신뢰성 및 구체성이 필수적으로 요구된다. 이에 본 연구는 자율주행차 안전성 평가를 위해 신뢰성과 구체성을 확보한 자율주행차의 도심부 사고 시나리오 생성 방법론을 제안하였다. 시나리오의 신뢰성을 확보하기 위해 자율주행차 실사고 데이터인 DMV collision report를 활용하였으며, 구체성을 확보하기 위해 데이터 마이닝 기법인 연관규칙 분석의 Apriori 알고리즘을 활용하였다. DMV collision report를 활용하여 연관규칙을 분석한 결과, 약 300,000개의 연관규칙이 확인되었으며, 차량 충돌 형태와 연관성이 높은 다양한 사고 요인의 조합을 도출하였다. 구체적인 시나리오를 제시하기 위해 PEGASUS 프로젝트와 CETRAN 프로젝트를 분석하여 최종적으로 9개의 시나리오 요인을 선별하였으며, 해당 시나리오 요인을 모두 포함한 연관규칙을 기반으로 6개의 자율주행차 도심부 사고 시나리오를 제시하였다. 본 연구에서 제시한 6개의 시나리오는 자율주행차의 안전성 평가를 위한 시나리오로 활용 가능할 것으로 기대된다.

Apriori 알고리즘

연관규칙 분석

자율주행차

DMV 사고 보고서

사고 시나리오

