Citation
Kim W, Choi N, Kim J. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(2): 183-197.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Currently, overloaded and bad loaded cargo vehicles are one of the cause of road damage and traffic accidents. In order to prvent the above problems, the government is poerationg a crack down point with restrictions on operation. However, despite these measures, the influence of crack down point is low as overloaded and bad loaded trucks continue to pass. so government has stepped up its crackdown. And the value of time of cargo vehicles is not subdivided by ton class and by region like passenger car and bus. In addition the Value of time is calculated only the driver wage level under the wage rate act, so external factor such as driver characteristic and environment have not been considered. In this study, the value of time is calculated by setting it as a Crack down of driving standard violation as a factor of unpredictable travel delay felt by cargo vehicle drivers. It can be seen as a supplementary study on the calculation of the value of time based on the existing RP survey data through the SP survey, and it can be expected that the value of time cargo vehicles used in future research can be subdivided.
Language: ko