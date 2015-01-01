Abstract

Currently, overloaded and bad loaded cargo vehicles are one of the cause of road damage and traffic accidents. In order to prvent the above problems, the government is poerationg a crack down point with restrictions on operation. However, despite these measures, the influence of crack down point is low as overloaded and bad loaded trucks continue to pass. so government has stepped up its crackdown. And the value of time of cargo vehicles is not subdivided by ton class and by region like passenger car and bus. In addition the Value of time is calculated only the driver wage level under the wage rate act, so external factor such as driver characteristic and environment have not been considered. In this study, the value of time is calculated by setting it as a Crack down of driving standard violation as a factor of unpredictable travel delay felt by cargo vehicle drivers. It can be seen as a supplementary study on the calculation of the value of time based on the existing RP survey data through the SP survey, and it can be expected that the value of time cargo vehicles used in future research can be subdivided.

Keywords

driver's psychological

freight vehicle

route choice

value of delay

value of time



현재 적재초과·불량 화물차량의 통행은 도로파손, 인명피해 유발 사고의 원인 중 하나로 보고 있으며, 이러한 운행기준위반 화물차량의 통행을 억제하기 위하여 정부는 운행제한 차량 검문소를 운영하고 있다. 그러나 이러한 대책에도 불구하고, 운행기준위반 화물차량들의 통행이 지속되고 있어 검문소의 영향력이 미미한 수준에 이르렀다. 이리하여 정부는 운행기준위반 화물차량에 대하여 단속 강화를 하는 상황이며 또한, 화물차량의 통행시간가치의 경우 톤급별, 지역별로 세분화되어 있지 않은데 이는 임금률법에 따라 운전자의 임금요소만 고려하였기 때문이며 운전자의 특성, 환경 등의 외부요인이 고려되지 못한 채 통행시간가치가 산출되었다. 본 연구에서는 운행기준위반 단속 강화 즉, 화물차량 운전자 입장에서는 불확실성 운송지체 요인으로 느낄 수 있는 변수에 대한 운전자의 심리를 고려하여 통행시간가치를 산출하고자 한다. SP조사를 통하여 기존 RP조사 자료 중심으로 통행시간가치를 산출한 연구에 대하여 보완한 연구로 볼 수 있으며, 연구의 결과는 향후 타당성 분석시 화물차량의 통행배정에 영향을 미치는 일반화 비용에 세분화 되어 적용될 수 있다는 점에서 그 기대가치가 크다고 판단된다.

키워드

운전자 심리

화물차량

경로선택

지체시간가치

통행시간가치

Language: ko