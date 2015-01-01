|
Kim D, Namgung M, Lee B. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(2): 226-238.
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
Abstract
Autonomous Vehicles are rapidly becoming popular these days as Autonomous Vehicles become more popular, but as traffic accidents caused by Autonomous Vehicles increase, drivers' confidence in Autonomous Vehicles is declining. This has been convincing to date, with the assumption that Autonomous driving function have depended solely on sensors fully attached to the vehicle, and to ensure the safety and convenience of Autonomous Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles penetration and road cutting-edge must be done. Through this survey, we investigated citizens' awareness of Autonomous Vehicles, the prevalence of Autonomous Vehicles, the awareness of safety and convenience of Autonomous Vehicles, and the preference of Autonomous Vehicles. The analysis results are as follows The expected benefits of Autonomous Vehicles had a positive impact on improving safety and convenience by cutting-edge road infrastructure and, in the case of concerns, a negative impact. It was also analyzed that cutting-edge road infrastructure has a positive impact on Autonomous Vehicle preferences, vehicle prices have a negative impact, vehicle fuel efficiency has a positive impact, and higher income for women has a negative impact on Autonomous Vehicle awareness.
Language: ko