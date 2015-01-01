Abstract

Autonomous Vehicles are rapidly becoming popular these days as Autonomous Vehicles become more popular, but as traffic accidents caused by Autonomous Vehicles increase, drivers' confidence in Autonomous Vehicles is declining. This has been convincing to date, with the assumption that Autonomous driving function have depended solely on sensors fully attached to the vehicle, and to ensure the safety and convenience of Autonomous Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles penetration and road cutting-edge must be done. Through this survey, we investigated citizens' awareness of Autonomous Vehicles, the prevalence of Autonomous Vehicles, the awareness of safety and convenience of Autonomous Vehicles, and the preference of Autonomous Vehicles. The analysis results are as follows The expected benefits of Autonomous Vehicles had a positive impact on improving safety and convenience by cutting-edge road infrastructure and, in the case of concerns, a negative impact. It was also analyzed that cutting-edge road infrastructure has a positive impact on Autonomous Vehicle preferences, vehicle prices have a negative impact, vehicle fuel efficiency has a positive impact, and higher income for women has a negative impact on Autonomous Vehicle awareness.

Keywords

autonomous vehicles

advanced infrastructure

distribution rate

preference

structural equations model



===



최근 자율주행차량에 대한 관심이 높아짐에 따라 자율주행차량이 빠른 속도로 보급이 되어지고 있지만, 자율주행차량으로 인한 주행성에 대해 운전자들의 자율주행차량에 대해 신뢰가 높지 않은 상태이다. 이는 현재까지 자율주행차의 기능을 오롯이 차량에 부착된 센서에만 의존하한다고 인식을 하고 있어 자율주행차량의 향상된 안전성과 편의성을 보장하기 위해서는 자율주행차량의 보급률과 도로의 첨단화가 이루어져야 한다. 이에 따라 본 연구에서는 설문조사 방식을 통하여 자율주행차량에 대한 시민들의 의식과 자율주행차량의 보급률과 도로 인프라의 첨단화에 따른 자율주행차량의 안전 및 편의에 대한 의식 및 자율주행차량의 선호를 조사하여 구조방정식을 활용한 자율주행차량 선호의향 모델을 구축하였다. 분석 결과 자율주행차량의 기대 편익은 도로 인프라의 첨단화에 대해서는 안전성과 편의성 향상 측면에 긍정적인 영향을 미치며 우려 사항 항목의 경우 부정적인 영향을 미쳤다. 또한 도로 인프라의 첨단화는 자율주행차량 선호에 긍정적인 영향을 차량의 가격은 부정적인 영향과 차량의 연비는 긍정적인 영향을 미쳤으며, 성별은 여성일 경우, 소득은 높을수록, 자율주행차량의 인지 정도에는 부정인 영향을 미치는 것으로 분석되었다.

키워드

자율주행차량

인프라의 첨단화

보급률

선호

구조방정식모델

Language: ko