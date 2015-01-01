Abstract

Traffic flow prediction is essential for proactive and effective traffic management. The objective of this study is to apply the elliptic bivariate relationship, one of the traffic flow monitoring methods, to the traffic flow prediction model. Two parameters of the elliptic bivariate relationship, ϕ and λ, are employed in various machine learning-based prediction models. Subsequently, the feature importance of the parameters is assessed using SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanations). The results based on empirical data indicate that the introduction of the elliptic parameters could reduce the prediction error in all models with prediction horizons of 5, 15, and 30 minutes. ϕ is found to have the highest feature importance among the explanatory variables in the models and λ showed similar or higher importance than the rest of the explanatory variables. These findings suggest that the elliptic parameters can be applied to various machine learning-based traffic flow prediction models.

elliptic bivariate relationship

SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanations)

traffic flow prediction model

machine learning

deep learning



교통관리전략 운영에 있어 교통류 소통상태를 파악하는 것은 매우 중요하며, 교통량 예측은 선제적이고 효과적인 교통관리를 위해 중요한 요소이다. 본 연구의 목적은 교통류 상태를 파악하는 새로운 방법 중 하나인 vehicle accumulation과 travel time 간의 elliptic bivariate relationship을 교통량 예측모형 개발에 적용하는 것이다. Elliptic bivariate relationship의 두 가지 파라미터인 ϕ와 λ를 다양한 유형의 머신러닝 및 딥러닝 기반 교통량 예측모형에 적용하고, SHAP(SHapley Additive exPlanations)을 이용하여 두 파라미터가 가지는 변수 중요도(feature importance)를 산정하였다. 본 연구는 개발된 각 예측모형을 고속도로 검지기 데이터에 적용하여 사례분석을 수행하였다. 5분 후, 15분 후, 30분 후 교통량 예측결과, 모든 예측모형에서 elliptic bivariate relationship 파라미터 적용을 통해 예측오차를 감소시킬 수 있는 것으로 나타났다. 또한, 변수 중요도를 산정한 결과, 예측모형에 적용된 설명변수 중 ϕ의 중요도가 가장 높은 것으로 나타났으며 λ의 중요도 역시 일반적인 교통류 변수와 유사하거나 다소 높은 수준인 것으로 확인되었다. 위 분석결과는 elliptic bivariate relationship 파라미터들이 다양한 머신러닝 기반의 교통량 예측모형에 적용될 수 있음을 보여준다.

elliptic bivariate relationship

SHAP(SHapley Additive exPlanations)

교통량 예측

머신러닝

딥러닝

