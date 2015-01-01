|
Min G, Ka D, Chung S, Lee C. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(2): 239-253.
SHAP과 Elliptic Bivariate Relationship을 이용한 설명가능한 교통량 예측모형 개발
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
Traffic flow prediction is essential for proactive and effective traffic management. The objective of this study is to apply the elliptic bivariate relationship, one of the traffic flow monitoring methods, to the traffic flow prediction model. Two parameters of the elliptic bivariate relationship, ϕ and λ, are employed in various machine learning-based prediction models. Subsequently, the feature importance of the parameters is assessed using SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanations). The results based on empirical data indicate that the introduction of the elliptic parameters could reduce the prediction error in all models with prediction horizons of 5, 15, and 30 minutes. ϕ is found to have the highest feature importance among the explanatory variables in the models and λ showed similar or higher importance than the rest of the explanatory variables. These findings suggest that the elliptic parameters can be applied to various machine learning-based traffic flow prediction models.
Language: ko