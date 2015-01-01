|
Citation
|
Lim J, Lee D. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(2): 254-265.
|
Vernacular Title
|
성향점수매칭(PSM)방법을 이용한 교통안전체험교육 효과추정
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Increasing traffic safety concerns have become critical issues in the realm of transport. Since a well-known roadside safety policy, Vision Zero, was originally established in Sweden in 1997, various policies and related technical treatments have been adopted to address road traffic safety issues in several countries. To enhance the effectiveness of the safety policy, the potential impacts of these policies and treatments on traffic accident prevention are required to be evaluated. Nonetheless, there are some limitations in quantifying the effects of the safety policy due to the limitation of data availability and methodological issues. Although existing studies have adopted statistical methodologies such as statistical validation tests and empirical Bayesian comparison, these methodologies have limitations in measuring the net effect of traffic safety policy by eliminating confounding factors. To investigate the net effect of traffic safety policy, this study proposed propensity score matching approaches to estimate causal treatment effects of empirical safe driving education by controlling confounding factors. The results revealed that drivers who received empirical safe driving education policy are less likely to cause traffic accidents than drivers who didn't get such training by 16.4%. In particular, the treatment effect of education policy is more effective for older people than younger people, those in their seventies rated 36.7%, and those in their sixties are 28.5%. In addition, taxi drivers showed the highest treatment effect of education policy on reducing road traffic accidents by 39.2%.
Language: ko