Abstract

Increasing traffic safety concerns have become critical issues in the realm of transport. Since a well-known roadside safety policy, Vision Zero, was originally established in Sweden in 1997, various policies and related technical treatments have been adopted to address road traffic safety issues in several countries. To enhance the effectiveness of the safety policy, the potential impacts of these policies and treatments on traffic accident prevention are required to be evaluated. Nonetheless, there are some limitations in quantifying the effects of the safety policy due to the limitation of data availability and methodological issues. Although existing studies have adopted statistical methodologies such as statistical validation tests and empirical Bayesian comparison, these methodologies have limitations in measuring the net effect of traffic safety policy by eliminating confounding factors. To investigate the net effect of traffic safety policy, this study proposed propensity score matching approaches to estimate causal treatment effects of empirical safe driving education by controlling confounding factors. The results revealed that drivers who received empirical safe driving education policy are less likely to cause traffic accidents than drivers who didn't get such training by 16.4%. In particular, the treatment effect of education policy is more effective for older people than younger people, those in their seventies rated 36.7%, and those in their sixties are 28.5%. In addition, taxi drivers showed the highest treatment effect of education policy on reducing road traffic accidents by 39.2%.

Keywords

commercial vehicles

effect of traffic safety

probit regression

propensity score matching

traffic safety experience education



===



교통분야에서 교통안전에 대한 문제는 매우 중요한 이슈가 되었다. 1997년 스웨덴에서 시작한 비전제로 교통안전 정책이 알려진 이후로, 여러 국가에서 도로 교통안전 문제를 해결하기 위해 다양한 정책과 관련 기술이 채택되어지고 있다. 교통안전 정책의 실효성을 높이기 위해서는 이러한 정책과 처치가 교통사고 예방에 미치는 잠재적 영향에 대한 평가가 필요하다. 그러나 자료의 한계와 방법론적 문제로 인해 안전정책의 효과를 정량화 하는데 한계가 있다. 기존 연구들은 통계적 타당성 검증, 경험적 베이지안 방법 등을 주로 채택하였지만 이러한 방법론은 교란요인을 제거하여 교통안전정책의 순수 효과를 측정하는데 한계가 있다. 교통안전정책의 순수효과를 알아보기 위해 본 논문은 교란요인을 통제하는 성향점수매칭방법을 사용하여 교통안전체험교육 정책의 순수효과를 제시하였다. 분석결과 교통안전 체험교육을 이수한 운전자는 이수하지 않은 운전자에 비해서 교통사고 재발율이 16.4% 감소하는 것으로 나타났다. 연령별로 세분화하여 비교한 결과 70대가 36.7%, 60대가 28.5%로 고연령대가 저연령대에 비해 효과가 큰 것으로 나타났으며, 업종별로는 택시 업종이 39.2% 가장 효과가 높은 것으로 나타났다.

키워드

사업용자동차

교통안전체험교육

성향점수매칭

교통사고 감소효과

프로빗 회귀모형

Language: ko