Cho E, Jo Y, Gu Y, Oh C, Lee G. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(1): 19-34.
배달 이륜차 위험 이벤트 검지 기법 개발 및 활용
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
Traffic safety issues associated with food delivery scooters have been arising because the rapid growth of the delivery service market in Korea due to the impact of COVID-19 has resulted in an increase in crashes. However, less efforts have been conducted to develop technical countermeasures to improve the traffic safety of delivery scooters. The purpose of this study is to develop a method to detect risk riding events that are potentially leading to crashes based on the analysis of inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensor data. A support vector machine (SVM) was adopted to develop the proposed methodology using data obtained from the Korean 100 naturalistic riding study (K-100NRS). As a result of evaluating the performance of the model by separating the train set and the test set at a ratio of 7:3, classification accuracy of 99.5% was obtained. In addition, this study presented a riding safety monitoring framework as an application of the proposed method. The results of this study are expected to be used as a fundamental data to prepare for riding safety management systems that contribute to enhancing the safety of food delivery scooters.
