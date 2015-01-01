|
Gu Y, Cho E, Oh C, Lee G. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2023; 41(1): 35-48.
IMU센서 자료를 이용한 배달 이륜차 라이더의 주행 안전성 평가
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Transportation)
The rapid growth of the delivery service market due to the impact of COVID-19 has increased in crashes associated with delivery scooters. Delivery agencies require riders to deliver food with time restriction by financial incentives and penalties. Reckless riding to complete the delivery with the limit increases the risk of dangerous riding behavior and traffic crashes. There is an urgent need to prepare for effective countermeasures based on advanced systems consisting of recent sensor technologies. This study used real-world naturalistic riding data obtained from intertial measurement unit (IMU) installed on 100 delivery scooters. Riding risk index (RRI) was derived for systematically identifying riding characteristics of scooters in terms of traffic safety. A variety of comparative evaluations of RRIs were conducted by regions, age, and time-of-day. As a further application of the outcome of this study, a monitoring method based on visualizations of risky riding events was presented.
Language: ko